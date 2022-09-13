Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – A nice streak of dry weather is in the works, we will see the moisture return somewhat this weekend but rain chances remain on the low side. Going through next week it appears the ridge will build right back in but we will not, however, see any cooler air coming in so this could be a sign of warming temps by the end of next week. We might even see the 90’s return for a few days. Overall the only thing to watch out for is the tropic the next two weeks. At the moment nothing is of concern just watching a few waves. The first wave has more interest than the second with a 40% chance of depression over the next 5 days. The long-term future here remains unclear even if we were to see the development the threat of US impact seems low for now.

