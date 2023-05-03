PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – A upper-level trough or weak boundary worked through late in the day Tuesday and kicked up the wind again for us. The good news is the wind will be out of the north over the next two days and dry air will still be in place.

With a bit of a breezy and dry air over the Panhandle, it will be dangerous to do any outdoor burning. Please avoid doing so if you can.

Moisture will increase Thursday as the winds shift to the south. This will add humidity back to the area making it feel even warmer than the air temperature. Enough moisture should work into the area by the weekend for the sea breeze to pop up a few showers or storms. The best chance for rain will be across the inland areas.

Temperatures will also continue to rise heading into the weekend as the high pressure builds. Our inland areas will see temperatures in the upper 80s, near 90 degrees. Coastal areas will benefit with the water nearby keeping temperatures a bit more moderate in the upper 70s and low 80s.