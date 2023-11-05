PANAMA CITY, FL. (WMBB-TV) — Another gorgeous day in the Panhandle with more the dry air hanging around throughout the week.

Tonight dry conditions persist with lows expected to be in the mid 40s in our inland locations and around the low 50s along the coastline. Fire danger becomes less prevalent at night with increasing humidity and lower wind speeds.

Speaking of fire danger the burn bans for Bay, Walton, Washington, and Holmes counties are still intact. Tomorrow expecting those to go away with dry conditions once again between the 12 PM to 5 PM hours. Humidity levels will around 20 to 40 percent at those times of the day. Good news winds will not be as breezy as they are expected to around 5 to 10 mph coming out of the northeast. Highs tomorrow will be warm again close to 80 degrees area wide with some locations above 80.

Throughout this week humidity levels will continue to increase slowly and maybe some rain might return by Veterans day. A front looks possible to move in by Friday night into early Saturday morning. Rain coverage right now between 20 to 30 percent. So some much needed rain looks to be on the return by the end of the week with drought conditions throughout most of the area. Temperatures throughout the week will be warm. Would not be surprised if some areas reach back into the mid 80s this week. By the weekend that front will have moved through cooling things off again with temperatures dropping back down into the low to mid 70s a week from today.