PANAMA CITY, FL. (WMBB-TV) — Dry weather will persist throughout the weekend but are coldest air of the season is on its way next mid-week next week.

Tonight dry conditions are expected with winds out of the north at 5 to 10 miles per hour. Clouds will around tonight. Lows expected to be in the 30s areawide with our inland locations close to freezing.

Tomorrow another nice day is in store. Highs around 60 degrees, no rain, and winds out of the north at 5 miles per hour.

A system will work its way towards the Panhandle starting MLK Day. Right now some light isolated showers are expected. Overall though Monday is not to bad. Highs once again in the 60s and winds will be around 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Then Tuesday comes along and that Artic Front will have finally made its way into the Panhandle. With the artic front expecting showers, but right now some light cold rain is expected. Highs Tuesday in the 40s. Into Tuesday night and Wednesday morning temperatures will quickly drop across the area. Expecting lows in the upper teens to low 20s in our inland locations and mid 20s along the coastline. Windchills expected to be in the teens for the Panhandle. So if you have not prepared for a hard freeze yet this weekend would be a good time to do that.

Cold air stays around Wednesday with highs staying in 40s and lows cold again Thursday morning in the 20s once again, but a slight warm up Thursday and Friday before another cold shot looks possible into next weekend.