PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – A beautiful day will kick off the work week Monday, as a stationary front shifts south and a drier air mass greets the southeast.

The refreshing start to Monday will continue as dew points are expected to stay in the lower 70s all day.

Lower dew points will also be accompanied by minimal rain chances, only about a 20-30% chance for a pop-up shower or storm majority of the day and in all areas.

However, after a near-perfect day, the region will see more seasonal summertime conditions as we enter the rest of the work week.

Tuesday and Wednesday rain chances increase to 30-40%, with even higher rain chances extending from Thursday through the weekend at 50-70%. This will be due to the stalling of another cold front and moisture pumping in from the Gulf thanks to a ridge of high pressure.