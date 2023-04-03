Panama City Fla. (WMBB-TV) – Rain chances will not be the issue this week it’s going to all be about the warmth over the coming days. We could see locations hit 90 this week coastal areas will be in the low 80s. A cold front is on the way for the weekend but again it will only bring scattered chances of rain so those wanting rain keep on hoping and you might get lucky.

Before we get to the rain over the weekend we will see very warm temps. The wind will stay out of the south and our dew points will stay high. Anytime the dew point is over 70 that is considered a tropical airmass and we will be right at 70 or higher through Friday. Temps will range for highs from 81 to 90. Coastal areas stay cooler thanks to the water temps in the low 70s inland areas are not so lucky.

A cold front is expected to work through on Saturday a piece of energy will be left behind and could keep us unsettled for a few days. This sounds promising but there really will not be any organized system so the rain chances will be scattered at best. As of now, no severe weather is expected but we will update you if that changes.