Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – Rain would be appreciated across the area, especially across the western and central parts of the panhandle. In those areas, drought is well-established with dry conditions over the last few months. A front is on the way but rainfall totals will be low as we will not have that much moisture to work with. Showers should be around the area Friday and the front will clear us by Friday night. Dry and cool air will be with us for the weekend before we warm again. The middle of next week could offer a backdoor front that would keep us seasonal but we would also remain dry through that period.

While it is easy to complain about the lack of rain the weather will overall be really nice. Be fire smart and enjoy the nice weather over the next week and beyond.