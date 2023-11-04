PANAMA CITY, FL. (WMBB-TV) — Another gorgeous day in the Panhandle today with some warmer conditions on the way.

Tonight winds still coming out the east/northeast keep things dry and cool. Lows around the mid to upper 40s north of I-10 and along the coastline temperatures falling into the low 50s. Also do not forget to turn back the clocks tonight with daylight savings time going into effect.

Tomorrow the dry weather continues to hang on with no rain in the forecast. Humidity levels will once again reach into the fire danger levels between 12 pm to 5 pm tomorrow. Winds will be more breezy along the coastline, but expecting winds to be out of the North at around 10-15 mph. Highs tomorrow expected to be close to the 80s in our inland locations and mid to upper 70s along the coastline.

The rest of the week really no rain once again. Dry weather continues on. Humidity levels stay low at the beginning of the week but rising by the end of next week. Could see showers roll into next Saturday for Veterans Day, but still looking mostly dry.

With the dry weather present Drought Conditions continue become an issue. About 40 percent of our area is under extreme drought issues and will no rain and low humidity still in the forecast I expect those burn bans to hold for the next couple of days.