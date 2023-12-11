PANAMA CITY, FL. (WMBB-TV) — Make sure you still have those heaters going because another cool night is instore for Northwest Florida.

Cold front moving through yesterday had some cold air behind it. Today highs reaching into the mid to upper 50s. As we approach tonight temperatures will start to drop rather quickly. With clear conditions expected lows will be around the mid 30s. Some areas north of the I-10 corridor near freezing or below.

Tomorrow those cool conditions hold. A Frost Advisory from 2 am CDT to 7 am CDT for the coastline. Most of the Panhandle expecting to see frost tonight into early tomorrow morning. Around 8 things will start to warm up slightly. Highs tomorrow in the upper 50s to low 60s with a few more clouds around, but staying dry. Winds also shift from N to NE during the day.

Dry pattern will hold throughout the week, but clouds will start building Wednesday into Thursday with a Gulf Low looking possible to bring showers by this weekend. Still some uncertainty on timing, but rain looks likely Saturday into Sunday. Highs this week expected to stay in the low 60s areawide.