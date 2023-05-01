PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – Quiet weather is in store for most of the week thanks to high pressure and a ridging pattern setting up across the Gulf Coast and southeastern United States. Monday through Friday will feature mostly sunny skies across the Panhandle. Temperatures are forecast to reach the upper 70s for our coastal highs, low-mid 80s inland. Morning lows will generally be in the low 50s and 60s.

Dry and breezy conditions Monday and Tuesday are unfavorable for outdoor burning. Please avoid doing so on these days.

For now, rain is not forecast to return to our pattern until the weekend when a cold front will approach the southeast. Isolated showers will be possible Saturday and Sunday.