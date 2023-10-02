PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – Good morning and happy Monday! We’re off to a beautiful start with a mostly sunny sky, upper level clouds hugging the coastal areas and temperatures in the low-mid 60s. Dry air continues to work its way southward thanks to winds out of the northeast at 10 mph.

An upper level ridge will continue to build over the eastern half of the United States for the next couple days, giving way to mostly sunny skies and a lack of rainfall. It won’t start to break down until Thursday. By Thursday, we’ll see some more clouds across the Panhandle thanks to winds shifting back to the east and southeast. Friday into Saturday, a cold front will move through the southeast and dip into the Panhandle. A few isolated showers are possible each day, but for now, it looks like the front is more likely to produce a drop in temperatures versus significant rainfall. The front should clear northwest Florida by Saturday afternoon at the latest. Heading into Sunday, it’ll be sunny and cooler from morning to afternoon.

Note: With dry air present and a lack of rainfall in the forecast, fire danger will be a threat in the forecast. Please avoid outdoor burning if you can. If you must, make sure you have plenty of water nearby to completely terminate a fire and all its embers.

High temperatures are forecast to remain in the mid-upper 80s along the coast and inland Monday through Friday. By Saturday, those highs will hover around 80 degrees, falling to the upper 70s on Sunday.

Morning lows will generally be in the low 60s Monday through Saturday inland, low-mid 50s Sunday. Along the coast, morning lows will sit in the mid-60s until Sunday, falling to around 60 degrees.