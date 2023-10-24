Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – Staying dry but there is at least something other than high pressure to talk about. The high will stay in place over the mid-Atlantic for the rest of this week. This will bring more of the same to Friday. The high will be directly overhead Friday through Sunday and should be the warmest of the forecast period. Monday a front will be nearing potentially with hopefully some moisture with it, not looking too hopeful for rain chances. Tuesday which also happens to be Halloween is when the front could clear the area and the colder air to come in. The models are split on the timing of the front and how it progresses. They both are fairly dry so rain chances remain on the low side. The temperature difference ahead and behind the front could be large with much colder air coming in. This is still eight days away, so there is plenty of time for things to change on timing and how cold temps will get.

Tonight is cool and mostly clear with temps falling into the 50s/60s across the area. We will climb into the low to mid-80s tomorrow with another breeze day. Winds will remain out of the east through the rest of the week. Friday the winds will settle and inland areas could climb into the mid-80s through the weekend. A big cold front next week will likely bring the highs back down into the 60s/70s and lows into the 40s. That should be from next Tuesday to Wednesday. Fire danger could become a big concern if rain remains out of the forecast.