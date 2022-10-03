PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – We’re in for a quiet week of weather here in the Panhandle due to a building ridge leaving us with lots of sunshine, no rainfall and normal temperatures.

High temperatures will range from the lower to mid-80s at the beginning of the week to upper 80s after mid-week. Low temperatures will mainly be in the 50s inland and 60s along the shoreline.

At this time, there is no rain in the forecast through Sunday. A cold front Friday into Saturday is not likely to spark any showers or storms as it surges into the Panhandle.

Recent drought reports put the Panhandle in an “abnormally dry” category, so be careful of burning things in open areas or outside.

There are two areas on watch in the tropics, but neither holds a threat to the US mainland at this time.