Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – Dry conditions will continue after some of us got a lucky downpour with a passing front. Breezy conditions will be around tonight and much of our Saturday. The dry weather looks here to stay for a bit the next chance of rain might be next weekend if we get lucky it’s likely farther down the road than that. With the dry weather in place now and the ongoing drought burning anything outside should be done with caution. Saturday it should be avoided altogether with the breezy weather and low relative humidity values fire could spread quickly. Sunday the wind will lighten up reducing the fire threat but it will remain dry and fire danger high for some time to come until rain helps us out.

