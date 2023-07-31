Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – The week starts out with dry air in the mid-levels and a north flow for some slightly lower dew points. If you catch the wind just right in the shade it’s not bad… It’s hot and should surprise no one. It’s the end of July and the start of August we see hot weather continue well into October most years. When will relief come, well, you have to wait for the afternoon storms until the fall cold fronts start to show up. The fall front doesn’t usually make it to us until October. For now, it all rides on those afternoon pop-ups. Those are harder to come by though Wednesday when dry air will be sticking around and capping our rain chances. Thursday into the weekend the boundary retreats and should allow for more available moisture to work with for those storms to cover our area again in the afternoons.

Tonight some patchy fog in places as temps fall into the 70s by the morning hours. Tuesday and Wednesday a popup shower or storm in the afternoon is possible. The heat will be the main concern where heat index values could rise 105 to 108° at times with the highs in the low to mid 90s. Thursday into the weekend higher rain chances come back mainly with the heating of the day and the Seabreeze. Temps will still climb into the lower to mid-90s but rain chances will be 40 to 50%. That at a minimum will give you a decent shot of any outflow boundary to work through and bring some cooler conditions for the late afternoon hours.

Tropics: There is not much going on that is a threat to the lower 48 or a threat at all. The main concern over the next week or maybe two will be troughs near the east coast where we could see something try to spin up out of an old front. Nothing on the models for now so just watching waves to see what can spin up.