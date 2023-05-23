Panama City Fla. (WMBB-TV) – The stationary front is on the move finally this will sink to the coast Wednesday and then move out by Thursday morning. Dry and cooler air will take its place for more than a few days!

The trough and low that has allowed for many showers and storms across the area the last few days will start to clear out Wednesday. With the sea breeze and the low still around pop up showers and storms will be more likely along the coast vs inland for our Wednesday. A 50% chance of rain (50% of coastal areas should see rain) and just a 30% chance for our inland areas as a northeast wind will be bringing in dry air. We get to see the dry and cooler conditions for a few days thanks to this same low working toward the Carolinas and stalling there for a few days. The nasty weather for them is great weather for us as the counter-clockwise spin will give us a northeast wind and help pull down the dry air. This will let us even fall into the 50s Friday and Saturday nights!

Monday Memorial Day brings the flatter pattern back and with it the humidity and the warmer weather. The long-range appears high pressure building across the Gulf and heat could be on the way. Take advantage of the cooler and dry air while you can we don’t get many opportunities like this as summer rolls in.