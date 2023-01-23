PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – After an active weekend of wet weather, we’re kicking off the new work week with much drier conditions. High pressure will build across the southeast today resulting in more sunshine. On the backside of yesterday’s cold front, highs will reach about 60 degrees today. Unfortunately, more rain and storms will develop mid-week with another system.

Tuesday, a strong low-pressure system will once again emerge out of the Gulf to our north and west. This will put us in the warm sector again. Wind shear for Tuesday will be much stronger, and at least makes the case for a bigger severe threat across the southeast including our area. Outside of any storms, winds could reach 20-25 mph sustained.

Inside storms, strong damaging winds of 50+ mph will be a threat as storms charge east Tuesday night into Wednesday afternoon. Because of the wind shear (speed and direction), isolated tornadoes will also be possible as the line moves east.

By Wednesday mid-afternoon, the main line of storms should clear the Panhandle, ending the severe weather threat. Thursday and Friday will be drier, but colder with high temperatures topping out shy of 60 degrees in the afternoon and mornings lows in the 30s.

A frost/freeze is possible inland Friday and Saturday morning as temperatures near 32 degrees.