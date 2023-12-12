Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – A cool week with most of us only seeing high temps in the low 60s and overnight lows in the 40s. If you were to guess at the next chance of rain you’d probably guess the weekend. If that is your guess you’d be right. Another weekend where rain is in the forecast. This will be another difficult one to forecast as we will watch for 3 pieces of energy to phase together. This will happen over Saturday and Sunday and should be close enough to our area that we have to deal with wind/showers/rain. The good in this is severe weather will not be a concern this time around as we will be well removed from the warm sector of this system so severe storms will not be expected. Heavy rain could be a concern and windy conditions as well. While I am confident a storm will be around the area on Saturday and Sunday at this point, I’m not so confident about the rain, amounts, or timing. It’s just still too far out in the forecast range for those details. Check back on the forecast for interest on the weekend.

