A much drier post-frontal airmass filtering into the service area. Cold-air advection drives morning low temperatures to the 30s (mainly northwest of the Tri-state border) and 40s for most remaining locations (around 50 in extreme southeast Big Bend). Wind chills at or below freezing are likely along/northwest of a Tift-Walton County line as a tight pressure gradient remains in place. Meanwhile, dew points are expected to plunge into the 20s and 30s before sunrise, then dip into the upper teens for some portions of the region in the afternoon. Surface high pressure passing overhead will make for a pleasant Saturday consisting of mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the 60s, with some cirrus clouds wisping by.