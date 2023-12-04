Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – After the rain this weekend dry weather will be nice for a few days. A statement that a month ago would have been crazy. The majority of the area picked up at least 2 inches with most of the area in the 3-8″ range. There were pockets that picked up much more with close to 15″ of rain in some spots. This should take the drought designations out of our area.

This week will be dry and cool after a seasonable day on Monday, cooler air moves in overnight. Temperatures for the most part through Thursday will be cooler than the mid-60s. Wednesday night temps could be near freezing if not below for the inland areas. Frost will be possible to the coast Wednesday night while temps should be above freezing in the coastal areas it could be cool and dry enough for frost to develop on elevated surfaces. Thursday night could bring frost to the inland areas but should be warmer than Wednesday night’s lows.

Friday we start to warm up ahead of another weekend storm system. This time we should have a much faster-moving front but strong to severe storms might be possible if the setup is right. Timing is unknown at this point but it looks later in the day Saturday if not overnight into Sunday morning. We will fine-tune as details of timing and amounts or severe chances become more clear later in the week.