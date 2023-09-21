PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – A few isolated pop-ups will be possible again today, but overall it will be a mostly dry day with a mix of clouds and sun in store.

Drier air will make a comeback thanks to a coastal low on the Atlantic side of Florida. For the Panhandle, the dry air will slide in out of the north and east through the day on Thursday. By Thursday night, inland areas will be enjoying the dry and cooler conditions again. Friday and Saturday should both be beautiful days weather-wise with temperatures in the mid-80s and lower dew points. A breeze out of the north will make it feel even better.

As we roll into next week, the pattern will feature more moisture and warmer air. Rain chances will return, but they’ll likely be below 50%.