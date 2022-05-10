PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – The main area of concern through the near term will be on the fire weather front as drier northeasterly flow develops Tuesday. In the upper levels, a large cut-off upper-level low is expected to drop south over the western Atlantic while an upper-level ridge amplifies across the Mississippi River Valley. A weak shortwave will rotate south between these features tonight with subsidence expected to develop behind this feature on Tuesday afternoon. This subsidence will lead to dry conditions aloft and as we warm up Tuesday afternoon – we`ll tap into some of this dry air. This will lead to widespread relative humidity of around 20 to 25 percent across the Florida Big Bend and Southwest Georgia. Further west, the dry air is anticipated to not be as prevalent, but we`ll still likely see 25 to 30 percent minimum relative humidity across southeast Alabama and the Florida Panhandle. These dry conditions, combined with breezy 10 to 15 mph northeasterly winds, will lead to elevated fire weather concerns across the area. Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged tomorrow, but if you must deal with fire, please use caution when dealing with any flames. New fires could spread quickly tomorrow given the prevailing conditions and drier fuels on the ground from long-term abnormally-dry conditions.