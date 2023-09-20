Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – A stray shower or storm around the area tonight and tomorrow. Dry air will make a comeback thanks to a coastal low on the Atlantic side of Florida. This low could be sub-tropical / non-tropical / fully tropical; It will have fronts with it so who knows what it’s going to be called or not. Really is not important. For us, the dry air will slide in out of the north and east through the day on Thursday. By Thursday night inland areas will be enjoying the dry and cooler conditions again. Friday and Saturday should both be beautiful days weather-wise with temps in the mid-80s and nice dry dew points. A breeze out of the north should make it feel even better. Get out and enjoy, as we roll into next week the trough will start to weaken and moisture and warmer air are going to return. This will stick with us for most of next week. While we will still be at the bottom of the trough we will be on the warmer wash out side of things. It will feel warmer and rain chances will return somewhat. We will have to watch the pattern at the end of next week for how things evolve to either allow a colder pattern to establish or a warm one to return.

