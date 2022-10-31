Panama City Fla. (WMBB-TV) – The dry conditions will bring great weather again for the next five to seven days. This is nice but we still need rain in a bad way even with the rain we got over the weekend. The pattern might offer some help next week but we will have to wait to see how things trend as rain is still scarce in the long range. A Tropical storm is now in the Caribbean but is nothing more than a talking point as it might make a run at becoming a hurricane before crashing into Central America.

