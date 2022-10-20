Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – The cold has been impressive, we set 4 new record lows last night after setting two the night before. Those that like the cold will continue to have the advantage in the temp department as below avg temps continue to stick around. As we work through the weekend we will be much close to the normal for this time of year. Rain chances increase next week but once again the front looks like it will be moisture starved as the low pressure moves well off to our north. Beyond that, the models are having a hard time resolving the upcoming pattern. This means that from the middle of next week into the long range a high amount of uncertainty is in the forecast.

