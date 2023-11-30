Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – Drought developed quickly in October when Tallahassee went 34 days between recorded rainfall. Thanks to the systems as of late much of the area is now only in need of 2-4″ of rain to get rid of the drought in place. If the forecast holds through the weekend that is what we should get meaning just areas around I-10 could be left in slight drought conditions after this weekend.

A stray shower this evening/tonight. Isolated showers and storms mainly western panhandle through the morning Friday. Showers and storms scattered all the way to considerable coverage across the area by the evening. Friday night could offer 1 inch of rain or more. A break in the late overnight Friday to Saturday morning then heavier rains to the west slowly work east through the day on the cold front. Where the front stalls and when it moves to the east will impact timing the most and even at this time it’s low confidence for Saturday’s rain timing. Saturday will likely bring 1-2″ of rain but there will be breaks in the rain. The cold front will continue to slide east Sunday with just a few showers moving through. The afternoon and evening hours should be more dry as the moisture moves out. Monday looks cloudy but dry and we should clear out by Tuesday with a dry cold front Wednesday of next week.