PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – Drier air will hang around for the next couple days, limiting our rain chances across the Panhandle. The sea breeze will create isolated pop-ups both Friday and Saturday for the coast and inland. A cold front will move into the area Saturday afternoon and stall on Sunday. For that reason, rain chances will rise once again Sunday through Tuesday with scattered pop-ups likely (best rain chance: inland). Temperatures will be in the mid-upper 80s with morning lows mostly in the low 70s.

Some cooler and drier air may work into our area through the middle and end of next week. There are still some doubts and questions in regards to the long-range forecast, so check back often for updates as we fine tune our data analysis.