PANAMA CITY, Fla. WEATHER (WMBB) — Chances for showers and storms subside for our 4th of July night, making a good backdrop for tonight’s fireworks displays.

On Tuesday, chances for showers and storms will start to subside with 40-50% chances in the morning and evening, but a high-pressure ridge building in the upper levels of the atmosphere will help lower afternoon rain chances through the middle of the week.

Wednesday through Friday afternoon rain chances will range from 20-40%, with much lower chances in the morning hours.

Afternoon temperatures will be able to climb some, as drier conditions settle in. High temperatures will range through the lower and mid-90s. The heat index will be in the 100s.

A cold front will try to wash across the Southeast later this week, which may increase rain chances to 50-60% chances Sunday and Monday.

No tropical updates are available.