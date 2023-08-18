PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – The big weather topics locally include lower rain chances, more heat and tropical activity ramping up.

Starting with our local forecast, the stalled boundary that’s been sitting across the Panhandle the last few days will finally be pushing south of us as high pressure builds over the Southeast today. It will give way to a sunny sky, hot weather and essentially no rainfall today. Temperatures will reach the low 90s along the coast and upper 90s inland. That high will generally continue to impact us again Saturday leading to similar high temperatures and only a couple stray pop-up showers or storms.

By Sunday and Monday, there will be a slightly better chance for isolated pop-up showers and storms, especially along the coastline. At that time, we’ll be watching an area of low pressure meandering westward through the Gulf of Mexico. It could provide some rainfall to the Panhandle if it is located more north than south. However, at this time, rain chances are sitting at just 40%, so not even half of us will likely see the rainfall.

Through much of next week, an upper-level ridge will build across the Southeast again. Unfortunately, this pattern will lead to even hotter weather. High temperatures are forecast to reach the mid-90s along the coast through the middle of next week. Farther inland, we’re forecasting highs near 100 degrees, and that doesn’t factor in humidity. We may very well have more heat advisories or excessive heat warnings in effect next week as dangerous heat returns to the forecast.

Tropics: We are currently monitoring four tropical waves: one near the Caribbean shifting west, and three in the Atlantic, moving west and away from Africa. The one in the Caribbean is showing some potential for weak development possibly in the western Gulf over the weekend/early next week (as mentioned above). At this time, there is a low chance of tropical development and no direct impacts to the Florida Panhandle, other than rain chances and a higher rip current risk.

The other three are showing a low, moderate and high potential for tropical development over the next seven days. All are located between the Lesser Antilles and Africa in what is known as the Main Development Region (MDR) of the tropical Atlantic. Model trends have been shifting these waves west and northwest, generally away from the Gulf of Mexico. It’s too early to tell exactly where they may go, but they do look to stay well away from our area over the next 7-10 days. Therefore, locally, there is nothing to worry about in regards to the tropical activity.