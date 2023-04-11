PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – Warmer weather is in store today. High pressure to the northeast of us right now will shift toward the southeast, and the wind pattern will change to an easterly wind. We could still a couple pop-up showers, but it is looking rather dry for Tuesday, with temperatures expected to be in the low to mid-70s for highs.

Mid-week is when things will get interesting. A upper level low will likely develop in the Gulf of Mexico. Wednesday will start out dry, but showers start to roll in Wednesday night.

Thursday, that upper level low pushes towards the northeast, resulting in widespread rain Thursday morning. For now, no severe weather is expected on Thursday. Though, we will watch closely for potential to see isolated flash flooding. Rain totals are forecast to range from 1-2 inches, generally.

By Friday, most of the rainfall will clear to the north and east, leaving us with a drier, sunnier and warmer day. High temperatures will climb to the upper 70s along the coast, low 80s inland.

The weekend will start off dry. Saturday will be dry and sunny with highs in the upper 70s along the coast, low 80s inland. By Sunday, a cold front will approach the Panhandle, likely producing scattered showers and storms, as well as a drop in temperatures heading into Monday.