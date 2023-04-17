PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – High pressure is in control of our weather this week. Thankfully, that means calm and quiet conditions for the Panhandle. We’ll have a mostly sunny sky for majority of the work week. Temperatures will be climbing from the mid-70s on Monday to the upper 70s for our coastal areas by Friday, upper 80s inland. Morning lows will generally be in the 50s and 60s.

For now, rain will likely hold off until the weekend. A cold front is forecast to move into the southeast on Friday. By the time it moves into northwest Florida on Saturday, a lot of the energy with the system may be lacking. If this is the case, only isolated showers are expected Saturday on Sunday with about a 5 degree drop in temperatures on Sunday.