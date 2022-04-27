PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – It was a cool and dry start to the day with temperatures down in the low 60s and mid-50s. Winds out of the north at 10-15 mph will continue to filter drier air across the Panhandle today, meaning the air will feel less humid due to a lack of significant moisture.

With dry air and breezy conditions, there will be an elevated threat of fire danger today. Please avoid burning outdoors until Friday or Saturday at the earliest, when southerly winds will bring more moisture to the atmosphere.

With higher humidity returning by the end of the work week into the weekend and early next week, rain chances will pop back up for afternoon hours. Temperatures overall will trend into the mid-upper 80s. Temperatures boost back into the mid and upper 80s by next Monday and Tuesday.