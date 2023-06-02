PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – Tropical Depression Two has formed out of the surface trough that was off to our south. While it was unorganized enough to throw moisture our way Wednesday and Thursday, it has stolen the moisture away from us. A shift in the trough and building high pressure system will push the tropical depression southward. Additionally, these two factors will increase wind shear, and this system to dissipate. There is still a chance it could strengthen to a tropical storm (Arlene is the first name of the season), but that window of strengthening is quickly narrowing.

Today’s northeast flow will pin the sea breeze to the coast, leaving a stray shower or storm possible through the afternoon. Coastal highs should be in the mid to upper 80s the next 7 days with overnight lows around 70, and inland areas should be in the low 90s for highs and upper 60s for low. This is actually right where we should be for temperatures this time of year. It will feel hotter thanks to the high humidity, so make sure to stay hydrated and try to keep cool if outdoors for an extended period of time.