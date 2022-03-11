PANAMA CITY, Fla. WEATHER — A stalled stationary front will drift eastward today, posing the threat of additional rain and flooding to the Port St. Joe Peninsula, as well as Franklin County.

During the late morning and early afternoon, additional and widespread chances for rain will push across much of the Panhandle, leaving most people feeling at least a sprinkle of precipitation today.

Temperatures are seasonal, with highs in the lower 70s.

Shifting into the evening, the wind will pick up ahead and behind a cold front, causing increased probabilities for severe storms across the central and eastern portions of the Panhandle from 9 PM to 4 AM Saturday.

The main impacts felt will be damaging wind (50-70 mph), flash flooding, a few tornadoes, and quarter-sized hail.

Have a plan to be able to receive alerts overnight in case severe weather arises in your area.