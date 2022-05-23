PANAMA CITY, Fla. WEATHER (WMBB) — A tropical low is shifting north, pulling moisture from the Gulf of Mexico over the Panhandle.

Throughout the day Monday showers and storms are expected with northeast movement. The threat level remains marginal, with the greatest risks being strong, damaging winds and isolated flash flooding.

Western counties could see 1-2 inches or more rainfall by the end of the day Monday, but the bulk of the moisture will move on by the evening hours.

The summertime pattern of afternoon pop-up showers and storms will return on Tuesday and Wednesday, with temperatures swinging into the mid and upper 80s again.

The pattern turns wetter again Thursday with another front on the way. That front will help clear moisture out just in time for Memorial Day weekend.