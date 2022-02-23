PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Dense fog is leading to dangerous travel conditions this morning as visibility is reduced to one mile or less across northwest Florida. A dense fog advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. CST and 11 a.m. EST. The sun will work to evaporate the fog by the mid-late morning hours. Later today, we’ll see a partly cloudy to mostly sunny sky.

OVERVIEW: The subtropical ridge to our east is still in control of our weather this week, leaving us with mostly dry and warm weather. We’ll see a mostly sunny sky daily with temperatures trending from the low 70s today to the upper 70s and low 80s through Friday. Winds will be out of the south/southeast at 5-15 mph each day, working in the warm air and moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. This will likely lead to patchy dense fog during the morning hours this week and higher humidity during the day. A couple pop-up showers are possible Thursday with isolated rain Friday (due to a weakening front) and Sunday (slightly stronger front). Temperatures Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, behind the front, will top out in the mid-upper 60s.