PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – Dangerous heat will impact the Panhandle today with temperatures rising to the low-mid 90s and humidity making it feel more like 105-115 degrees. For this reason, the National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for central and eastern inland locations. A Heat Advisory has been issued everywhere else, including coastal areas. Both last until 7 p.m. CDT. If you’re not careful and taking care of yourself, you could suffer heat-related illnesses like heat exhaustion or heat stroke.

Heat Safety Tips:

Reduce time in the sun

Take breaks from the sun, seeking shade or air conditioned locations

Wear light colored, lightweight and loose-fitting clothing

If you don’t have air conditioning, head to public locations that do (mall, library, etc.)

Stay hydrated, drink lots of water

Look before you lock – check your backseats, removing children, pets and the elderly from your vehicle

Check up on family, friends and neighbors, especially the elderly

Provide shade and plenty of drinking water for outdoor pets or bring them inside

Relief from the heat is on the way this weekend, but in the meantime, rain chances will be low again today minus a stray shower or storm. The upper-level ridge and surface high will start to break down Saturday as a frontal system approaches the Panhandle. A cold front will slow down and stall out across the Deep South, resulting in higher rain chances late in the day Saturday. Sunday will be the wettest day of the next seven, thankfully, resulting in lower temperatures. The highs that day will likely be in the mid-upper 80s.

Heading into next week, the frontal boundary will begin to wash out and leave us with our typical summertime pattern, in which case pop-up showers and storms develop late morning through the afternoon and are enhanced only by the sea breeze or outflow boundaries. Temperatures at that time will also gradually trend back into the low 90s.

Tropics: There is a wave worth watching in the central Atlantic Ocean, but as of 6 a.m. CDT, it has only a 30% chance of development over the next seven days. We’ll be keeping a close eye on it, but until the middle of next week, it’s just something that’s out there. The tropics at the moment are not a worry for our area or the continental United States.