PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – We’re in for a very hot day today across northwest Florida as temperatures climb into the low-mid 90s along the coastline and upper 90s inland. Factoring in the humidity, it’ll feel more like 110-115 degrees. Because of the extreme heat and its potential to lead to heat-related illnesses, the National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for the entire Panhandle today until 7 p.m. CDT. The same area already has an Excessive Heat Watch for Tuesday, too.

To avoid heat-related illnesses, follow these safety tips:

– Reduce time in the sun

– Take breaks from the sun, seeking shade or air conditioned locations

– Wear light colored, lightweight and loose-fitting clothing

– If you don’t have air conditioning, head to public locations that do (mall, library, etc.)

– Stay hydrated, drink lots of water

– Look before you lock – check your backseats, removing children, pets and the elderly from your vehicle

– Check up on family, friends and neighbors, especially the elderly

– Provide shade and plenty of drinking water for outdoor pets or bring them inside

Unlike the past few days, Monday will be drier thanks to upper-level winds out of the north/northwest, limiting convection that would result in scattered shower and storm activity with the other atmospheric ingredients in play. Instead, there will be just isolated showers or storms today with the rain chance hovering around 20-30%.

Tuesday will be a little wetter as a cluster of storms develops across parts of Alabama and shifts likely southeast in Georgia. However, there is potential for this cluster of storms to bring outflow-driven showers and storms into the Panhandle through the afternoon. For this reason, rain chances have been bumped up to 60% inland, 40% along the coast.

A west/southwest wind will be prevalent in the lower levels of the atmosphere this week, resulting in high humidity and a better chance for rain inland over the next seven days, especially as the sea breeze advances northward. Overall, though, the middle to end of the week will feature our typical pop-up pattern with rain chances around 30-50% (lower along the coast, higher inland). At the same time, temperatures will remain in the low 90s along the coast, mid-90s inland. Overnight lows will hover near 80 degrees along the coast and the mid-70s inland.