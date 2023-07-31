PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – We’re in for a hot and humid week across the Panhandle once again. Temperatures will top out in the low 90s for our coastal areas and mid-upper 90s inland. Adding in the humidity, it will feel more like 105-115 degrees Monday through Thursday.

A Heat Advisory has been issued for all of northwest Florida today until 7 p.m. CDT.

Heat Safety Tips:

Reduce time in the sun

Take breaks from the sun, seeking shade or air conditioned locations

Wear light colored, lightweight and loose-fitting clothing

If you don’t have air conditioning, head to public locations that do (mall, library, etc.)

Stay hydrated, drink lots of water

Look before you lock – check your backseats, removing children, pets and the elderly from your vehicle

Check up on family, friends and neighbors, especially the elderly

Provide shade and plenty of drinking water for outdoor pets or bring them inside

Rain chances will be pretty limited through the middle of the week thanks to some drier air in the upper levels of the atmosphere. By Thursday and into the weekend, more moisture will be present, resulting in scattered pop-up showers and storms. Rain chances will be more reflective of our typical summertime pattern featuring hit or miss style shower and storm activity.