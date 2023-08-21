PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – An upper-level ridge building over the Great Plains today and shifting over the Southeast this week will give way to sunny, hot and dry weather here in the Panhandle.

Temperatures are forecast to reach the mid-upper 90s for our coastal areas over the next seven days and upper 90s, low 100s inland. Humidity will increase mid-late week, making it feel even hotter than the actual temperature. Heat advisories and/or excessive heat warnings are likely later this week.

Other than a few isolated pop-up showers, it will be pretty dry this week. The dry conditions along with hot air will create a high fire danger risk. Please avoid outdoor burning if you can!

TROPICAL OVERLOOK:

The tropics really woke up over the last week. There are currently three named tropical storms in the Atlantic: Emily, Franklin & Gert. Thankfully, Franklin and Emily are forecast to curve northeast over the next 2-5 days, and Gert will likely fall apart completely.

The low in the Gulf of Mexico is showing better circulation and has a higher chance of development as it shifts west towards Texas. Heavy rain and winds are the main impacts for the western Gulf Coast. It will produce rough surf across the Gulf Coast the next few days, too. We’ll mainly experience those impacts here in the Panhandle today, Monday, with water conditions calming as the week goes on.

The next names on the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season list are “Harold” and “Idalia.”

Another wave is also worth watching as it comes off the coast of Africa, too. It has a high chance of development as it shifts westward. Models are showing early signs that this next system may take a similar path to Emily, but it’s too early to tell exactly.

While none of these systems will have a direct impact on the Panhandle, it’s important that you have your hurricane preparedness kits in order and have safety plans in place IN CASE we see something later this season. https://www.noaa.gov/hurricane-prep Peak season is approaching, so it’s no surprise that the tropics have been more active. Continue checking forecasts from reliable sources so you’re not caught off-guard.