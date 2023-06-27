Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – The heat is the whole forecast, rain chances will remain slim but there is some hope of a stray shower or storm in the afternoons. Wednesday and Friday will at least have storm complexes in the area and if we’re lucky we might get enough influence to help cool us off a bit. I wouldn’t bet on that but it is at least possible. Rain chances will remain around 30% or less as we move through the rest of the week. Temps will be in the low to mid-90s along the coast each afternoon and inland areas could flirt with 100 over the next 5 days for highs. The heat index or what it feels like outside will at times be 110 to 115°. This will allow for heat advisories and possibly excessive heat warnings. The ridge will flatten out over the weekend allowing for better moisture return going into next week while it will still be hot the higher rain chances and increase in clouds should limit the temps back to the low to mid-90s for highs.

Tonight we fall to around 80 along the coast and mid to upper 70s inland. Rain chances are low but a stray shower or storm overnight or in the early morning hours Wednesday is possible. Wednesday will be hot temps topping out 95 to 100 across the area with heat indexes expected to be in the warning range from 108 to 112. Rain chances are around 20% but an MCS is expected to work just off to the west of the area if this is farther east it would help limit the temps and would increase our rain chances. Thursday and Friday will be similar with temps reaching 95 to 100 for highs and dangerous heat indexes expected. Late in the day, Friday, A MCS could work out of the north but models are too inconsistent to reliably add rain chances to the forecast for Friday which sits at just a 20% chance of rain.