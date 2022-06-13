PANAMA CITY, Fla/ (WMBB-TV) – A dome of heat is building over the Plains and will shift to the southeast this week. The ridge of high pressure will cause temperatures to soar into the low 90s along the coast and upper 80s inland through the weekend. Adding in humidity, it could feel as hot as 105-110 degrees. Heat advisories will likely go in effect for central and southeastern counties of the Panhandle starting Tuesday. Rain chances remain spotty each day with a slightly better chance at seeing scattered activity Wednesday and Thursday.

The heat and humidity will make for dangerous health conditions for sensitive groups and anyone spending prolonged periods of time outside. To beat the heat, follow these safety tips: