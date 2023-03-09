PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – A series of cold fronts will work across the area – some will bring little impact, while others will bring more noticeable changes.

Our next chance for rain comes on Friday with one of two cold fronts. Some scattered shower activity is possible during the mid-late morning and afternoon hours. Temperatures will still manage to reach the mid-upper 70s as a warm front works in ahead of the cold front.

There will be a slight drop in temperatures once again heading into Saturday, but the more significant change in temperatures doesn’t come until Sunday night and Monday morning. Another cold front will push through the Panhandle, giving way to some showers and storms. This front will pack a bigger punch of cold air, helping temperatures dip below normal for this time of year (highs in 60s, morning lows in 40s). Wednesday morning lows inland could reach the mid-30s in some spots. If this forecast holds true, patchy frost will be possible. It’s best to cover or bring in sensitive vegetation Tuesday night and Wednesday night, just in case.