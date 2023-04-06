Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – Rain coverage for Saturday is trending higher, this means that more consistent rain could be working across the area. I know, it’s not what you want to hear but we need the rain.

Tonight Fog will be possible again temps will fall into the low to mid 60. Friday should be similar to what we had for the day on Thursday. A 20% chance of rain with the Seabreeze along to coast and a 30% chance of a popup shower or storm for the inland areas. Saturday will start off warm and humid but will get cooler as the day goes on and the rain moves in. Morning hours should be just hit-and-miss showers with steady to moderate rain moving in over the mid-morning hours. A thunderstorm or two is possibly embedded in the rain severe weather is not expected but anytime a storm is possible it’s always best to assume one can be strong. Rain will transition to scattered showers in the afternoon. We will hold onto a chance of showers through Easter Sunday. Sunday will be cloudy and cool but will likely be mostly dry rain chances will be 30 to 40%. Temps will be in the mid-70s Saturday and the mid to upper 60s Sunday and Monday.

Next week a cut-off low could develop on the trough left behind in the Gulf after this weekend. Where the low develops and where it moves will impact our forecast. Showers could be around the area much of the week. The worst-case solution would be a cool breezy soaking rain Wed – Friday next week. This is a weather setup that is extremely hard to forecast as the models will shift where and when the low develops every run which is every 4 hours. If you have outdoor plans next week check back on the forecast as often as you can.