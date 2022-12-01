PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – Colder air has arrived following yesterday’s cold front that brought severe weather to the Panhandle. This morning, temperatures have fallen to the upper 30s and low 40s. Winds out of the north/northeast at 10-15 mph are ushering in the cooler air. High temperatures today will likely only reach the low 60s. Winds may gust up to 25 mph at times. High pressure building over the region will lead to a sunny sky.

From Friday through the weekend, temperatures will trend upwards as the high pressure system works its way out to the western Atlantic Ocean. That will allow winds to shift to the east and southeast, resulting in a warmer and more moist air mass traversing the Deep South. Temperatures are forecast to reach the low-mid 70s for afternoon highs, and morning lows will trend from the low 40s back to the mid-50s at the same time.

There will be a cold front digging across the southeast on Saturday and Sunday. This front will not drop our temperatures locally, nor will it provide much rainfall to the Panhandle. Majority of the moisture will stay north. Only a couple pop-up showers are possible on Sunday.

Heading into early next week, temperatures will continue to climb with highs in the mid-upper 70s. We’ll see a mix of clouds and sun Monday through Wednesday. Increased moisture will likely lead to the development of fog each morning and the possibility for a pop-up shower through the day.

Our pattern is forecast to remain stagnant until late NEXT weekend. After that, it’s possible we’ll see the pattern flip and deal with colder weather through the middle to end of the month of December.