Panama City Fla. (WMBB-TV) – A series of cold fronts will work across the area, some will bring little impact others will bring more noticeable change. A weak front working across the area tonight will only bring lower dew points for Wednesday and Thursday. These two days will still feature highs in the 70s so not much of a cool down but with lower dew points this will elevate the fire danger more so be careful if burning outdoors. In fact, it would be best to wait until after the next rain if you can. A stronger cold front Friday should bring better rain chances to the panhandle before you get too excited, I’m not seeing a ton of rain on Friday but a much better shot for everyone to see some drops fall. Monday of next week will bring yet another cold front and this one will pack a bigger punch helping to lower temps below the normal for this time of year. The pattern established in the wake of the front on Monday will be sticking around so it is possible to see the cooler-than-normal stick around for more than a few days. At the moment I do not have a frost or freeze in the forecast but next week we could get close. We will be watching closely for any impactful cold.

