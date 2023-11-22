PANAMA CITY, Fl. (WMBB-TV) – Good morning and happy Wednesday! Temperatures are falling across the Panhandle and will struggle to rebound through the day. Cooler air is flowing in from the northwest at 5-10 mph behind yesterday’s cold front that has now cleared our area. We’ve seen a few small showers in our southeastern locations so far today, but that rain will be clearing out shortly. No need to pack the rain gear as you head out, but I would recommend a jacket to keep warm in the cool and breezy weather!

The cold front and its stormy weather has cleared the Forgotten Coast, but it is producing wet weather across the east coast from New England to eastern Florida. So, if you are traveling in that direction today, you may experience delays.

Locally, we’ll see more sunshine through the day today as drier air pushes in from the northwest, moving the moisture east/southeast. Surface high pressure will also build across the Southeast today into tomorrow, resulting in a clear sky to start Thanksgiving. By tomorrow afternoon and evening, an area of low pressure will develop across the western Gulf of Mexico. It will attempt to churn up moisture from south to north, increasing cloud cover and potentially producing a few showers. The small chance for rain will be in the evening/nighttime hours. There is no need to cancel any outdoor plans on Thanksgiving Day, but be prepared for cool temperatures only reaching the low 60s.

Friday through the weekend features a mix of clouds and sunshine with temperatures trending into the mid-upper 60s. Temperatures will fall again Monday into Tuesday next week with another front on the way. There is low confidence in significant precipitation with the next front at this time.