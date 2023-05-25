PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – We get to enjoy the dry and cooler conditions for a few days thanks to an area of low pressure working toward the Carolinas and stalling there for a few days. The counter-clockwise spin of the system will work in drier and cooler air from the northeast through the holiday weekend. Mornings will feel the most refreshing with temperatures falling to the upper 50s and low 60s. High temperatures will remain in the 80s, but it won’t feel as hot due to lower humidity.

Memorial Day Monday brings the flatter pattern back and with it, the humidity and the warmer weather. A stray shower or storm could pop-up Monday and Tuesday as moisture returns to the Panhandle. Temperatures are also forecast to rise to the upper 80s inland at this time.