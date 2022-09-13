PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – A cold front has cleared northwest Florida, and behind it, cooler and drier air is making its way down south. We’ll really feel the effects of this front over the next few days.

Morning lows are forecast to drop to the mid-upper 60s along the coastline Wednesday and Thursday. Further inland, the temperatures will be in the low 60s. Some spots may dip into the upper 50s. Afternoon highs will generally top out in the mid-upper 80s through the end of the work week.

The cooler and drier air is expected to stick around inland a little longer than the coast, until this weekend. That is in part due to an area of high pressure building to our north. A stalling front and area of low pressure to our south will attempt to work in a little more moisture through the weekend, resulting in the return of our pop-up rain pattern.