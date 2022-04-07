PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – A somewhat extended dry period is expected from Thursday through the weekend and into the early half of next week along with a slightly below normal temperature trend. Thankfully, though, sunshine is back – TODAY! A cold front is pushing out of the Panhandle this morning, bringing cool and dry air behind it. Winds will be up to 20 mph through Saturday, too. With dry air around and breezy conditions, it may become dangerous for outdoor burning until Sunday. Please be extremely cautious.

High pressure will build in from the south on Sunday. Winds will drop in speed and moisture will increase thanks to winds out of the south. Temperatures are also forecast to rise from Sunday through mid-week next week. For now, rain chances remain limited until Tuesday/Wednesday when a stray shower or storm may form. Thursday and Friday may produce better rainfall across the Panhandle with another frontal system.